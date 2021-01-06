Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD levels to watch after boost from Georgia – Confluence Detector

Gold has been gaining ground as Democrats seem to be on the verge of controlling the Senate after Georgia's two runoff elections. Holding the upper chamber would allow President-elect Joe Biden to push for more stimulus, which is bullish for the precious metal. More fiscal spending joins monetary accommodation in boosting asset prices, including gold.
The networks called on race in favor of Democrat Raphael Warnock and fellow party member Jon Ossof is also nearing victory. While markets await the final tally from the Peach State, how is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the path of least resistance is to the upside. Gold has strong support at $1,946, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, and the Simple Moving Average 5-4h among others.
Another cushion awaits at $1,942, which is the meeting point of the PP one-week R3 and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
Weak resistance is at $1,957, which is the confluence of the PP one-day R1 and the SMA 5-15m.
It is followed by $1,964, which is where the PP one-day R2 hits the price.
Further above, $1,976 is another minor hurdle, where traders find the P one-day R3.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.