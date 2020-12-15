Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region

- Concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases benefitted the safe-haven gold.
- Positive COVID-19 vaccine news boosted investors’ confidence and might cap the upside.
- Technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for a move towards monthly tops.
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and stage a goodish bounce from near two-week lows set in the previous session. Despite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, investors remain concerned about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases. This, along with the imposition of fresh restrictions, benefitted traditional safe-haven assets and provided a goodish lift to gold.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden uptick over the past hour or so could further be attributed to a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. In fact, the USD Index remained depressed near two-and-half-year lows amid expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus. This was seen as another factor driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal and remained supportive of the move up.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration reportedly intends to grant emergency authorization for the use of a vaccine made by Moderna. The positive development boosted investors confidence, which was evident from a fresh leg in the equity markets and reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This might turn out to be a key factor capping any further gains for the XAU/USD ahead of the FOMC policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
That said, a sustained move beyond the $1848-50 supply zone might have already set the stage for additional gains. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the $1860 intermediate resistance, en-route monthly swing highs near the $1875 region, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1848.77
|Today Daily Change
|20.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.12
|Today daily open
|1828.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1835.65
|Daily SMA50
|1873.27
|Daily SMA100
|1909.12
|Daily SMA200
|1810.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1841.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1819.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1833.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1817.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1807.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1795.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1840.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1852.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1862.82
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
