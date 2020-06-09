Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies

- XAU bulls back on the bids as risk-on seeps back in full steam.
- Australia, US tensions with China escalate and boost US dollar.
- $1706 is the levels to beat for a sustained break higher.
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
Despite increased haven demand for the greenback amid souring US-China and Australia-China relations, gold has managed to recover ground.
Meanwhile, the latest news that the French Finance Ministry has declared a state of emergency for Aerospace industry unnerves the investors, as the European equities drop in early trades, in turn, underpinning the yellow metal.
Although, the further recovery looks elusive, as the US dollar is likely to extend its latest upside amid expectations of an upbeat economic outlook likely to be presented by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.
Looking ahead, the sentiment on the global equities and USD priced action will remain the main drivers for further gold trades.
Gold: Technical levels to watch
With the renewed upside, the next resistances are aligned at 1706 (100-HMA) and 1716.69 (Friday’s high). To the downside, immediate support is seen at 1690 (round figure). A break below which the 1677.73 (Monday’s low) will be tested.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1700.74
|Today Daily Change
|2.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1698.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.06
|Daily SMA50
|1698.92
|Daily SMA100
|1643.81
|Daily SMA200
|1570.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1701.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1686.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1683.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1669.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1660.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1707.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1715.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1730.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
Forex Today: Can the dollar lick its wounds? Fed speculation, geopolitics, and data eyed
US stocks are taking a breather after erasing the year-to-date losses and the dollar is licking its wounds. Speculation about the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday, coronavirus decisions, and a mix of figures is on the agenda.
XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.