Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

- Gold's 0.5% rise has confirmed a breakout on the hourly chart.
- Key indicators suggest scope for further gains toward $1,950.
Gold is currently trading near $1,940 per ounce – up 0.5% on the day.
The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.
An inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly chart accompanies the upside breach of the descending trendline. The hourly chart stochastic has also risen back into bullish territory above 50.00.
As such, one may expect prices to challenge resistance at $1950. On the downside, Thursday's low of $1,922 is the level to beat for the bears.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1939.72
|Today Daily Change
|8.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1931.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1955.42
|Daily SMA50
|1900
|Daily SMA100
|1810.18
|Daily SMA200
|1688.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1951.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1921.97
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1940.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1918.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1905.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1947.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1963.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1976.75
