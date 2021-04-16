Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is above $1760/oz, bullish at the end of the week

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to $1800 amid bullish technical setup

Gold (XAU/USD) broke the recent range trade to the upside on Thursday and rallied hard to reach fresh two-week highs at 1770, benefiting from the relentless selling in the US dollar across the board. Stronger US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims data suggested a faster economic recovery and boosted the riskier assets at the expense of the safe-haven dollar. The US stocks reached fresh record highs amid economic optimism. Meanwhile, the Treasury yields tumbled, in light of the recent dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell, offering additional support to the non-yielding gold. Read more...

Gold price analysis: XAU/USD is above $1760/oz, bullish at the end of the week

Gold in the last Newyork session has significantly grown up, from $1734/oz to $1768/oz. This is the strongest and highest increase in April. The DXY - US Dollar Index breaks 91.75 points and creates a higher 91.85, after two weeks between 91.55 - 91.75.

This week, news such as Core retail sales, Unemployment claims were significant positive for the US economy and have played an important role for the recovery of the DXY. Moreover, the president of the US Federal reserve - Mr. Jerome Powell, assured that it must be likely more economic stimulations than rising the interest rate. Read more ...

Gold bulls regain control

Gold Spot we wrote: holding above 1740 keeps the outlook positive re-targeting minor resistance at 1746/48. A break above 1750 meets strong resistance at1758/62. Shorts need stops above 1765.

We broke higher to 1769 – bulls need to hold prices above first support at 1760/57now. Silver Spot beat resistance at 2560/70 but missed the next target of 2610/20 by 11pips. Read more...