Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in wait-and-see mode near $1930 pre-Fed minutes as stocks slide, yields rise

- Gold is in wait-and-see mode pre-the release of Fed minutes near $1930, leaving it well within recent ranges.
- Equities are sharply down, but yields are sharply up, sending mixed signals for precious metals markets.
- A hawkish Fed surprise could see XAU/USD retest $1900, but amid ongoing geopolitical nerves, dips may be bought into.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the release of Fed minutes at 1900BST later on Wednesday, with prices for now stuck within recent $1915-$1940ish ranges. At current levels around $1930, XAU/USD trades about 0.3% higher on the session, after rebounding from one-week lows printed earlier in the session in the mid-$1910s, with market participants lacking the conviction to push a bearish breakout ahead of upcoming risk events.
A sharp drop in US and European equities is for now offering gold enough safe-haven support to shield it from the negative impact of higher US yields, while the US dollar is flat amid broadly subdued FX markets pre-Fed minutes. Fed speakers in recent days (mostly the comments from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Tuesday) have pumped the US dollar and US yields higher, adding downside risks to gold, which has a negative correlation to both.
But the increasingly hawkish tone to rhetoric from Fed policymakers as of late sets the bar high for a hawkish surprise out of the upcoming minutes. Whilst a kneejerk move lower to test the 50-Day Moving Average just above the $1900 level, and recent lows in the $1890s just below it, does seem plausible, the tense geopolitical backdrop continues to stimulate safe-haven demand.
Western nations continue to toughen sanctions against Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, and with evidence of Russia war crimes against Ukrainian civilians piling up, pressure is piling up for more to be done. The EU has taken its first steps to sanction Russian energy imports, on which it is heavily reliant, announcing a ban on coal and signaling it is looking at sanctioning oil.
From the perspective of a gold trader, disruptions to the global supply of key energy resources look set to worsen in the near term rather than improve, increasing risks of stagflation and underpinning demand for assets deemed as providing inflation protection. As a result, traders may continue to view dips back towards $1900 as attractive for the time being.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1930.54
|Today Daily Change
|6.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1923.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1942.23
|Daily SMA50
|1901.36
|Daily SMA100
|1853.33
|Daily SMA200
|1822.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1944.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.21
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1934.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1912.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1902.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1955.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1966.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Before the FOMC releases the minutes of its March meeting later in the session, the US Dollar Index holds steady near 99.50, supported by hawkish Fed commentary.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the risk-averse market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,920 despite surging US yields
Gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range but manages to hold above $1,920. Although US Treasury bond yields continue to rise, the yellow metal seems to be finding demand amid the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
MULN stock falls as Hindenburg issues bearish report
MULN stock is collapsing on Wednesday as Hindenburg Research has released a strongly negative report on Mullen. Hindenburg is a noted short-seller.