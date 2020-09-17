Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in no-man's land awaiting a catalyst

- Gold prices have been in consolidation for some time, yet the Fed was unable to encourage a breakout.
- Bulls will now hope for a deceleration of both USD's recovery, COVID-19 spread and signs of inflation and lower real yields
The price of gold, XAU/USD, is trading at $1,944.13 at the time of writing having travelled some 0.8% to the downside from a high of $1,960.98 to a low of $1,932.88.
Investors pulled the bid in gold when the Federal Reserve disappointed on Wednesday when it decided to not add further stimulus to spur inflation nor support the economy.
Instead, the Fed left interest rates close to near zero, as expected and adjusted its forward guidance on rates to reflect the new monetary policy strategy of flexible average inflation targeting.
There were extended rate projection updates as well which detailed the target range for the federal funds rate at the zero bound through the end of 2023.
However, the main disappointment was the forward guidance on asset purchases was only limited to ‘coming months’.
On the dovish side, though, there was an outright shift towards quantitative easing.
The focus will shift away from monetary policy
There will be now some time until the Fed meets again. The next time will be in more volatile conditions during the US ‘Election Week’.
This makes for a treacherous path for financial markets as it is a time that will also clash with the height of flu season.
While there are hopes of a vaccine, the clash between COVID-19 and regular flu could have devastating effects on consumers, social behaviours and jobs.
With several headwinds converging in Q4, gold could be attractive as a safe haven investment. However, bulls need a catalyst.
Staying bullish
Analysts at TD Securities have been bullish on gold from the outset and argue the case for higher precious metals, in the absence of a spike in COVID-19.
We reiterate that the yellow-metal's supportive positioning slate should keep prices from experiencing a more severe pullback.
As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, rising growth will further support inflation expectations and drag real rates lower, which will ultimately support gold and silver prices as investment capital continues to flow towards the complex.
Gold levels
The US Dollar is a coin of two sides and can be argued to both benefit from economic improvements or lose value when there are signs of recovery.
In the Fed Chair's Presser yesterday, for instance, the mention of a faster economic recovery, with unemployment falling more quickly than forecast in June, the US dollar rallied.
The currency, weighted against a basket of currencies in the DXY, is poised to run higher from a structure point of view, as illustrated in the following chart:
The market has corrected a reasonable portion of the recovery rally and should the price be supported in this area, the path of least resistance will be to the upside.
If the dollar somehow manages to run higher, then gold will most probably struggle in a dollar bullish environment.
However, for the near term, there are prospects of a bullish retracement to test 1952 on the 4HR time frame's structure so long as support holds:
However, the price is glued to the Point of Control in firm consolidation with no firm bias one way or the other.
Instead, there are either monthly downside targets or weekly upside targets:
Weekly chart
Monthly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7300
AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating the bounce above 0.7300, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board following the sell-off overnight. Markets reassessed the Fed's decision after the persistently high US jobless claims.
USD/JPY: Bears cheer five-day losing streak below 105.00
USD/JPY recently marked a quick 11-pip up-move before erasing it to stay under 105.00. Tokyo’s end of the week fixing may have taken clues from Japan’s National CPI data for an upswing. Challenges to risk, BOJ’s hawkish stand keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold reaches Volume Cluster, what next?
Gold has rallied out from a sideways channel and has claimed the volume cluster area. Bulls taking control as price break the prior resistance now turns support. Resistance is critical at this juncture and may give way to further bullish support.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment September Preview: A large dose of reality
The recovery in American consumer attitudes has stalled. June’s promising jump to 78.1 has reverted to late summer lethargy barely above the April lockdown low of 71.8. Market impact of consumer sentiment figures will be limited.
WTI: 200-bar SMA guards immediate upside beyond $41.00
WTI fizzles the run-up above $40.00 after flashing two-week high of $41.48. The black gold surged to the highest since September 04 the previous day after breaking 100-bar SMA.