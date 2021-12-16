Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hovers just nuder $1800 as traders digest latest Fed announcement

- Spot gold is hovering just below $1800, having rallied from Wednesday’s lows just above $1750.
- Bond markets have seen dovish post-Fed moves, even though many analysts did not judge the Fed as hawkish.
- Upside is for now being capped by the presence of the 21, 50 and 200DMAs.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has continued to advance as the US session has gotten underway, recently breaking out to fresh one-month highs above $1792 and nearly testing the psychologically important $1800 level. The precious metal has seen choppy two-way trade since Wednesday’s Fed policy announcement, initially dropping to multi-week lows in the low $1750s, before reversing to current levels near $1800.
The reversal higher comes despite what most analysts agreed was a slightly more hawkish than consensus expectation tone to the Fed on Wednesday. Most importantly, the bank indicated three rate hikes in 2022, doubled the pace of its QE taper and Fed Chair Jerome Powell was bullish on the economic outlook for 2022. Nonetheless, gold is up as the dollar weakens in what appears to have been a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” reaction to Fed hawkishness. XAU/USD has run into significant resistance in the form of its 21, 50 and 200-day moving averages, all of which reside in the $1790s.
The fluctuation in precious metal markets is a function of volatility in US government bond and Short-Term Interest Rate (STIR) markets. In the former, real yields have been getting a battering, with the 5-year TIPS yield now back to around -1.57% having nearly hit -1.30% in its initial post-Fed reaction. Meanwhile, the implied yield on the December 2022 three-month eurodollar future has pulled back from as high as 1.10% in the aftermath of the Fed meeting to under 1.0% again.
For whatever reason (perhaps because Powell alluded to a slower pace of rate hikes if the economy slows), bond and STIR markets seem to be reacting dovishly to the Fed and this is helping gold. As markets get more time to digest what happened this week, this bias may be dropped. For those expecting a strong US economy and hawkish Fed in 2022, near-$1800 might be a good entry point for shorts.
XAU/UsD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1797.2
|Today Daily Change
|19.15
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|1778.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1789.9
|Daily SMA50
|1796.63
|Daily SMA100
|1789.4
|Daily SMA200
|1794.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1780.91
|Previous Daily Low
|1753.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1770.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1763.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1760.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1742.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1732.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1788.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1816.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?