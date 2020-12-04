Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level

- Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday amid sustained USD selling.
- Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus, dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the USD.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven metal and capped gains ahead of NFP.
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near two-week tops, just below the $1845 level.
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick was supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
The USD Index languished near a two-and-a-half-year low amid increasing bets for a new US coronavirus relief package and monetary easing by the Fed. In fact, the US House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, said Wednesday that he hopes to see a deal on another fiscal stimulus package worked out in principle as soon as this weekend.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will expand its bond-buying program in December amid worries about the economic fallout from the imposition of recent COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. This, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields further drove flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, the optimism over the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease kept a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bulls also refrained from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report.
The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 469K new jobs in November and the unemployment rate is expected to tick lower to 6.8%. Any significant divergence from the expected number will infuse some volatility and produce meaningful trading opportunities around the XAU/USD on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1843.72
|Today Daily Change
|1.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1842.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.33
|Daily SMA50
|1879.89
|Daily SMA100
|1910.72
|Daily SMA200
|1802.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1844.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1831.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1809.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1849.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1856.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.85
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
