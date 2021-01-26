Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady, flat-lined around $1855 region

- Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Tuesday.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand capped any meaningful upside for the metal.
- Weaker risk sentiment, sliding US bond yields extended support to the commodity.
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the $1855 region.
Following the previous day's two-way price moves and an early uptick to the $1862 area on Tuesday, the precious metal witnessed some selling and was pressured by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Doubts over the size and timing of the US stimulus provided a modest lift to the greenback, which, in turn, was seen weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Some prominent Republicans have raised objections on the expensive price tag and pushed back on the idea of passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by the US President Joe Biden. Adding to this, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer further threw the timing into question and said that a comprehensive deal could be four to six weeks away.
Meanwhile, roadblocks to the US stimulus plan comes amid growing worries about the potential economic fallout from the current round of strict coronavirus restrictions. The market concerns resurfaced following the release of disappointing German data on Monday, which raised bets for a double-dip recession in European economies and dampened the market mood.
Apart from this, escalation of US-China tensions in the South China Sea also weighed on investors' sentiment and extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. The lower risk appetite was reinforced by a weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated to help limit the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. This will be followed by the release of the Advance US Q4 GDP report on Thursday, which should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index and the US stimulus headlines might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment, might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1856.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1855.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1874.72
|Daily SMA50
|1858.68
|Daily SMA100
|1882.01
|Daily SMA200
|1848.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1855.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1846.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1866.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1877.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stabilizes after upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD has been stabilizing below 1.3650 after the UK Unemployment Rate beat estimates with 5% in November. Investors are eyeing US stimulus and vaccine news.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.21 amid concerns about US stimulus
EUR/USD is on the back foot as President Biden's willingness to negotiate his stimulus deal is seen as creating a delay. Concerns about vaccine deliveries weigh on the euro.
Will Tether’s potential failure benefit Bitcoin?
An article by Crypto Anonymous claims that Tether’s potential failure would be disastrous for Bitcoin. ARK Invest believes the stablecoin’s failure will, in the long run, be beneficial for Bitcoin.
XAU/USD holds steady, flat-lined around $1855 region
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand capped any meaningful upside for the metal. Weaker risk sentiment, sliding US bond yields extended support to the commodity.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.