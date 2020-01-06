Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits levels not seen since April 2013, nearing $1600/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The 2019 bullish run is continuing at the very start of 2020.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1560/1600 price zone.
 

Gold monthly chart

 
The metal is trading in a bull trend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is attempting to have a convincing breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone. If the buyers overcome this resistance zone, gold has room to climb to the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
On the flip side, if the bulls fail to overcome the 1560/1600 resistance zone and it gets faded, the metal could revisit 1445 support and potentially correct down and test the 1350 and 1250 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1577
Today Daily Change 28.00
Today Daily Change % 1.81
Today daily open 1549
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1493.11
Daily SMA50 1481.62
Daily SMA100 1493.31
Daily SMA200 1424.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1553.4
Previous Daily Low 1527.95
Previous Weekly High 1553.4
Previous Weekly Low 1510.85
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1543.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1537.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 1533.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 1518
Daily Pivot Point S3 1508.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 1558.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1568.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1584.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

