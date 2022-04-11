Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits fresh multi-week highs at $1970 as focus turns to Fed speak

Ahead, gold traders will be focused on both of these themes, as well as the aforementioned Fed event, where policymakers are likely to reiterate a hawkish message. Fed speak will remain in focus for the rest of the week, but the release of US inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely steal the limelight. Another big jump could trigger further support on the Fed for rapid policy tightening, a downside risk for gold.

The gains come despite a further rise in global bond yields, which have seemingly picked up where they left off with things last week. That raises the “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets like gold. However, the precious metal is seemingly being shielded from this headwind amid demand for safe-haven assets as global equities and other risk assets fall amid ongoing worries about the Russo-Ukraine conflict and lockdowns in China.

Ahead of commentary from Fed policymakers Christopher Waller, Michelle Bowman and Raphael Bostic, who are all partaking in a “Fed Listens” event slated to kick off at 1430BST, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been trading on the front foot. About an hour ago, gold prices pushed as high as $1970 per troy ounce, taking them to their highest level since mid-March. Prices have since fallen back to the low $1960s, but XAU/USD still trades with healthy on-the-day gains of about 0.8%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.