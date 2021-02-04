Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near three-week lows, just above $1810 level

- Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and dived to near three-week lows.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for an eventual break below the $1800 mark.
- Attempted recovery move might now confront stiff resistance near the $1848-50 area.
Gold maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the $1815 region, just above near three-week lows set earlier this Thursday.
Given this week's breakthrough a short-term ascending trend-line, a subsequent weakness below the $1830 horizontal levels supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a fall back towards challenging 2021 lows, around the $1800 mark touched on January 18, looks a distinct possibility.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining negative momentum and are still far from being in the oversold territory. Hence, some follow-through selling below the mentioned level might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory.
The next relevant target on the downside is pegged near the $1787-86 area before the XAU/USD eventually slide to test November 2020 swing lows, around the $1765-64 region.
On the flip side, the $1830 level now becomes immediate resistance. Any further recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the $1848-50 region. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should now act a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1815.89
|Today Daily Change
|-17.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
Dogecoin (DOGE) surges by 50% after Elon Musk tweets that it is the “people's crypto”
Dogecoin has surged by over 50%, with DOGEUSD hitting a high of $0.599 after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted that "Dogecoin is the people's crypto." The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX also added an image of himself lifting Doge's Sheba dog toward the skies.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.36 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has been extending its falls below 1.36, driven by dollar strength. Investors are eyeing the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" and new growth and inflation forecasts. The UK hit the milestone of 10 million people vaccinated.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1.