Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD grinds up, trades in 9-day’s highs near $1630/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD demand remains strong as the Fed announced no limit to its bond-buying program, this Monday.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1636 level. 
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
After a sharp drop in early March, gold is reversing up sharply as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme ever to counter the coronavirus crisis. 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
The metal is challenging the 1636 resistance as XAU/USD trades above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls are in control a break of the above-mentioned level can lead to further gains towards the 1660 and 1700 price levels while support can be expected near 1614, 1590 and 1560 levels on the way down.  
 
 
Resistance: 1636, 1660, 1700
Support: 1614, 1590, 1560
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1632.5
Today Daily Change 15.44
Today Daily Change % 0.95
Today daily open 1617.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1589.67
Daily SMA50 1585.78
Daily SMA100 1538.44
Daily SMA200 1506.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1638.28
Previous Daily Low 1598.21
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1613.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1622.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 1597.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 1577.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 1557.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 1637.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 1657.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

