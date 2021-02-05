Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gains following soft US jobs report

- Soft US jobs data has saved gold from further declines on Friday and XAU/USD is above $1800 again.
- CPI and Fed Chair Powell will be the main events to watch next week.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been on the front foot in recent trade on the back of a downbeat US labour market report for January, aided by softness in the US dollar; perhaps traders suspect that a soft start to the year for the labour market will encourage US monetary policymakers to keep their foot on the gas with regards to easy financial conditions for longer, an environment that might benefit gold (especially if real yields fall even lower and inflation expectations move higher).
Right now, gold is trading in the $1810s, having managed to reclaim the big figure during the European morning and then find further upside in wake of the data. Prices are up around 1% or just under $20 on the day. On the week, however, things have not been great; XAU/USD is set to close out the week with losses of around 2% or $35, having started Monday’s Asia Pacific session just under the $1850 mark. Soft US jobs data appears to have been a saving grace for gold; a strong number likely would have seen the precious metal test November lows in the $1760s.
Looking ahead for the precious metal, traders ought to continue watching events in FX, equity and bond markets; for most of the week, USD, stocks and bond yields all rallied in tandem, a bearish combination for gold. Should this continue into next week, Friday’s rebound could turn into nothing more than a dead cat bounce. US Consumer Price Inflation numbers for January and a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell next week will be the main calendar events to keep an eye on.
Downbeat US jobs report
In an immediate reaction to Friday’s US labour market report, spot silver saw a strength, though much of this was quickly pared back. As a recap; the US economy added 49K jobs in January, almost bang on consensus expectations according to Reuters, but a little below consensus according to Bloomberg. Somewhat disappointingly, however, most of these jobs added were in government employment (up 43K), not in the private sector (+6K). Surprisingly, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% from 6.7%, but this was in part driven by a drop in the participation rate to 61.4% from 61.5%. The U6 underemployment rate was 11.1%, down from 11.7%.
Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings continue to grow at a historically elevated pace, though these numbers are distorted by the disproportionately high level of job losses in lower-paying sectors of the economy (like hospitality and leisure) that have been more heavily impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns. All in all, not a great report, hence the minor strength seen in safe-haven precious metals markets; weaker data is better silver if 1) it takes some steam out of US dollar strength (which it appears to have done on Friday) and 2) it helps keep Fed policy ultra-accommodative for longer.
In terms of the big picture; does Friday’s labour market report change the outlook for US fiscal or monetary policy? Not really. A soft report will keep some pressure on Congress to act, which is arguably a positive for risk appetite. But they would be delivering more stimulus regardless. The Fed, meanwhile, are still a long way off from thinking about tightening.
XAU/USD key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1812.16
|Today Daily Change
|18.64
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04
|Today daily open
|1793.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.62
|Daily SMA100
|1873.2
|Daily SMA200
|1853.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1834.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1785.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1804.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1774.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1754.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1724.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
Robinhood removes restrictions on purchasing stocks. Gamestop (GME) up 50%!
Robinhood has removed all restrictions on purchasing stocks saying "There are currently no temporary limits to increasing your positions". Shares in Gamestop (GME) are strong on Friday currently at $82.77.
XAU/USD extends rebound above $1,800 amid ongoing USD selloff
Gold continues to erase its weekly losses as the greenback remains on the backfoot following the gloomy US labour market report, which showed an increase of only 49K in Nonfarm payrolls.
Breaking: Bitfinex has repaid $550 million to Tether, the remaining loan balance
The crypto exchange Bitfinex and sister company of Tether says it has repaid the $550 million outstanding loan. In 2018, Tether took a $900 million loan for Bitfinex and had legal issues in 2019 from it.
US Dollar Index challenges daily lows near 91.20
Following earlier new yearly peaks around 91.60, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost some upside momentum and now tests daily lows in the 91.20/15 band.