Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gains despite impending death cross

Gold is trading higher on Wednesday despite an impending death cross - a bearish crossover of the 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
The death cross is a long-term bearish indicator, according to technical analysis textbooks. However, it is based on backward-looking SMAs and lags price trends, often trapping traders on the wrong side of the market.
Put simply, it is not a reliable indicator and has limited predictive prowess at best.
The immediate bias remains neutral, with prices trapped in the recent $1,830 to $1,875 range. A break above the upper end (Jan. 21 and 29 high) would put the bulls back into the driver's seat, exposing resistance at $1,959 (Jan. 6 high).
A breakdown could bring in more selling pressure, yielding a drop to at least $1,800. At press time, gold is trading 0.30% higher on the day near $1,843. Prices fell over 1% to $1,829 on Tuesday.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1843.23
|Today Daily Change
|7.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1835.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1855.04
|Daily SMA50
|1857.41
|Daily SMA100
|1875.97
|Daily SMA200
|1852.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1864.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1850.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1822.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1808.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1787.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1856.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1877.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1891.47
