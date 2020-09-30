Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region

- Gold faced rejection near the $1900 mark and stalled this week’s recovery move.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted some pressure on the precious metal.
- A fresh leg down in the equity markets failed to impress bulls or lend any support.
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
The precious metal faced rejection near the $1900 barrier and witnessed some fresh selling on Wednesday, stalling this week's goodish rebound from 100-day SMA support near the $1849-48 region. The pullback marked the first day of a negative move in the previous three and was sponsored by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, which tends to weigh on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The first debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden also failed to move the markets. However, Trump's warning that the election result might not be known for months added to the already uncertain environment. This comes amid the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and provided a goodish lift to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
Apart from a broad-based USD strength, a positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Meanwhile, Trump's comments triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, albeit failed to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the safe-haven precious metal.
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD retreated from a previous strong support breakpoint, now turned support, and now seems vulnerable to slide further. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the $1862 horizontal level, en-route 100-day SMA support near the $1849-48 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ADP report, the final Q2 GDP report, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC member will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the North American session on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1887.44
|Today Daily Change
|-10.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1898.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1922.48
|Daily SMA50
|1944.98
|Daily SMA100
|1849.21
|Daily SMA200
|1728.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1899.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1875.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1890.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1884.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1882.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1859.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1906.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1914.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1929.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.