Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

- A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday.
- A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses.
- Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
Gold remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen flirting with daily lows, around the $1725 region.
The precious metal witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and erased the previous session's modest recovery gains from the $1720 support area. The US dollar stood tall near four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors remained optimistic about the outlook for the US economy amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package. Further supporting the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery were hopes for an additional $3.0 trillion infrastructure spending plan.
That said, a weaker tone around the US equity futures assisted the safe-haven XAU/USD to hold its neck above the lower boundary of strong horizontal support near the $1720 region. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned level before positioning for any further depreciating move.
There isn't any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Monday. Hence, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1725.26
|Today Daily Change
|-7.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1732.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.42
|Daily SMA50
|1782.75
|Daily SMA100
|1821.99
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1727.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1708.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).