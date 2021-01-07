Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data

- A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some intraday selling around gold.
- The prevalent risk-on environment further undermined the safe-haven commodity.
- A modest pullback in the US bond yields helped limit losses for the yellow metal.
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
The precious metal gains some traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and met with some fresh supply near the $1927-28 region. A solid US dollar rebound from the lowest level in nearly three years was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Prospects for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 increased further following the Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia. Expectations of a larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US government bond yield further beyond 1.0%, to the highest level since March, which, in turn, benefitted the greenback.
Apart from this, hopes for a strong global economic recovery continued boosting investors' confidence. This was evident from the ongoing bullish run in the equity markets. The risk-on mood was seen as another factor that undermined demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD. However, a turnaround in the US bond yields extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
The commodity quickly recovered $10 from intraday lows, around the $1909-08 region and was last seen trading nearly unchanged for the day. Market participants now look forward to the US economic releases – Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. This, along with the broader market risk, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1917.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1918.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1880.66
|Daily SMA50
|1868.64
|Daily SMA100
|1893.55
|Daily SMA200
|1836.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1900.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1937.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1893.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1834.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2010.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
