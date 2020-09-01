Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to test $2K for now but there is a stubborn support near by

- Gold is trading 0.38% higher on Tuesday but failed to break USD 2K per ounce.
- The price recently broke a triangle chart formation and still looks bullish.
Gold 4-hour chart
Gold has been pushing higher once again on Tuesday following on from gains seen on Monday. The price of the yellow metal has been positive since Fed Chair Powell confirmed the FOMC will switch to an average inflation target along with targeted employment levels. There has been some interesting data today as PMI's from around the world have been released. The EU numbers were slightly softer than expectations but the US ISM figure beat analyst estimates of 54.5 to print at 56.0 which is a positive sign.
Looking at the chart, the key target for the bulls is the USD 2015.65 per ounce resistance zone. Although a break of the USD 2K per ounce level would be good the main level is the aforementioned previous wave high. Now the price has failed to test the resistance the next best support is holding at the red line close to USD 1960.00 per troy ounce. If this level breaks then the top of the triangle chart formation could be next up on the support side.
The indicators are still looking bullish at present. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are above the midpoint. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 but has just pulled away from best levels.
Overall the trend is still up but this consolidation is looking slightly strong than some had expected. If the USD 2015 per ounce level is broken then a test of the recent high at USD 2075.32 could be on the cards.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1975.96
|Today Daily Change
|8.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1967.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.33
|Daily SMA50
|1889
|Daily SMA100
|1803.35
|Daily SMA200
|1681.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1976.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1954.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1968.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1962.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1955.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1943.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1933.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1978.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1988.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2000.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
