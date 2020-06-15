Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to appreciate break of weekly support line

- Gold prices form a short-term symmetrical triangle while extending pullback from Friday’s high.
- 200-HMA adds to the downside support, buyers will have to refresh monthly high for fresh strength.
Gold prices decline to $1,728.60, down 0.12% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. The bullion recently slipped below an ascending trend line from June 05 but a two-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts the metal’s immediate moves amid bearish MACD. However, the safe-haven’s repeated failures to cross $1,745 during the current month keeps the sellers hopeful.
Hence, the said triangle’s support around $1,724 acts as the trigger for the commodity’s further fall towards a 200-HMA level of $1,713.75.
Though, the bears’ dominance below 200-HMA can easily probe $1,700 round-figure with the monthly low near $1,675 acting as the following level to watch.
Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance line near $1,736 guards the bullion’s immediate upside, break of which could challenge the symmetrical triangle’s upper line, at $1,742 now.
In a case where the buyers manage to cross $1,742, they need validation from the sustained break beyond $1,745 to challenge the May month high of $1,765.38.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.48
|Today Daily Change
|-2.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1730.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.94
|Daily SMA50
|1709.03
|Daily SMA100
|1650.5
|Daily SMA200
|1574.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1743.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1722.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1711.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1700.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1752.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.28
