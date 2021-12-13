Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails again to break above 50DMA as Fed meeting eyed

- Spot gold prices failed to break above their 50DMA at $1,793 again on Monday.
- The precious metal is back to trading within recent ranges as this week’s Fed meeting is eyed.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are a touch higher at the start of the week, but have once again failed to break to the north of the 50-day moving average, which currently resides at $1,793. Spot prices moved above $1,790 and came within a whisker of testing the level earlier in the session, but have since ebbed lower again to trade in the mid-$1,780s. At current levels, spot gold is about 0.25% higher on the day, aided by a drop in long-term US government bond yields which has helped to shield gold against a modest strengthening of the US dollar.
Spot gold prices have spent the whole of December unable to rally to the north of the 50DMA and Monday’s failure is not too surprising given the proximity of key central bank events later in the week. The most important of these for spot gold is, of course, the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, where the Fed is expected to announce a doubling in the pace of its QE taper to $30B per month from the current $15B per month. Of most interest to markets will be the tweaks to the language of the statement (the word transitory is set to be dropped), the Fed’s new dot plot and the updated economic forecasts. The dot plot is likely to show as many as two forecasts are expected by Fed members in 2022.
With the Fed likely to lean hawkish, most strategists suspect that the dollar, as well as short-end and real yields, can expect to remain well supported this week. This is likely not a good recipe for gold and the bears will be eyeing a move lower to test recent lows in the $1,770 area. In wake of last Friday’s hot US Consumer Price Inflation report, this Tuesday’s Producer Price Inflation report is likely to re-emphasise the uncomfortable inflationary backdrop for the Fed the day before they announce policy. This is unlikely to offer gold much support as an inflation hedge if it reinforces the idea that a hawkish Fed pivot is coming/already in motion.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1786.66
|Today Daily Change
|3.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1782.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1802.11
|Daily SMA50
|1795.76
|Daily SMA100
|1790.07
|Daily SMA200
|1793.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1789.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1761.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1752.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1800.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1810.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1300 following earlier drop
After starting the new week on the back foot, EUR/USD managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses in the early American session as the declining US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals. The pair is currently closing in on 1.1300.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cryptos at risk of another crash
BTC price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level. ETH price also retests the $3,912 foothold. XRP price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?