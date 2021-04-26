Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery towards $1,800 amid cautious sentiment

- Gold steps back from weekly top after snapping the two-day rally.
- Challenges to US President Biden’s infrastructure spending, covid updates test the bulls.
- S&P 500 Futures waver around 4,180, US Treasury bond yields dwindle.
- Pre-Fed mood battles mixed US data, downbeat DXY amid a light calendar.
Gold struggles to extend the first daily gains in the previous three while easing to $1,781 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal cheered the US dollar weakness at the start of the key week. However, cautious mood ahead of the crucial events and doubts over US stimulus, not to forget the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, test the bulls of late.
Hard time of Democrats, pre-Fed mood weigh on sentiment…
With the latest US Consensus suggesting Republicans gain more control in the US Senate and the House, Democratic plans of more stimulus are in danger. “Texas will gain the most new House seats under newly-released Census numbers, while states in the Northeast and Midwest will lose 7 seats, shifting some political clout to Republican strongholds before the 2022 midterms,” said Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, the covid woes are also dominating market sentiment as India battles the worst crisis in history while leading, unfortunately, on the daily infections.
Meanwhile, the pre-Fed caution also plays its role and dampens the risk-on mood.
It should, however, be noted that global help for New Delhi joins the faster vaccinations in the West to keep traders hopeful.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed mixed but the US dollar index (DXY) dropped to the fresh two-month low. Further, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction and takes rounds to 4,180 by the press time.
Talking about the US data, Durable Goods Orders for March eased below the market forecasts despite crossing the upwardly revised priors.
Moving on, gold could witness a sluggish day amid an absence of major data/events before the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting, up for publication on Wednesday. Though, traders may keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
A clear bounce off the 10-day SMA and monthly support line, around $1,780–75, backs gold buyers to recalibrate for the $1,800 threshold and 100-day SMA near $1,803. It should be noted that the monthly top near $1,798 guards the commodity’s immediate upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1781.44
|Today Daily Change
|3.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1777.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1746.68
|Daily SMA50
|1747.35
|Daily SMA100
|1803.46
|Daily SMA200
|1857.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1796
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1779.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1786.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1766.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1740.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1807.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1818.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps pressuring the 1.2100 threshold
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2116, holding nearby as investors await first-tier events scheduled for later this week. The greenback remains the weakest, despite a downturn in market’s mood.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed
From a daily perspective, the price has failed at the downside, and although it penetrated some of the support, the bulls have stepped in and the price has closed at the 61.8% Fibo.
Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound
Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.