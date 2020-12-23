Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump

- Gold steps back from intraday high near $1,874, fails to keep Wednesday’s corrective recovery.
- UK’s Cabinet talks progress with PM Johnson, hopes of an imminent deal stay on the table.
- US President Donald Trump gives ‘friendly health advice to Iran’, turns down Defense Bill, stimulus.
- COVID vaccine distribution in the US has been slower, national lockdown fears gain momentum in Britain.
Gold eases from the day’s top to $1,872 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four. However, the recently cautious sentiment over the Brexit deal, US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran and the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenge the bullion buyers.
Brexit in limbo despite all optimistic headlines...
The UK’s readiness to ease fishing terms offered a great push to the Brexit deal negotiations. While the Cabinet discusses progress on the talks, chatters from reporters of The Guardian and Sky News, not to forget the Daily Express, hints that the deal is imminent. Though, nothing official has crossed the wires off-late.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump cites Iran’s attack in Baghdad to warn the Arab nation of holding it responsible if one American is killed. The Republican Party member also turned down the defense bill while marking non-friendly relations with China and Russia. Additionally, the White House leader obstructed a $900 covid aid package and $1.4 trillion government spending bill while urging Congress to add more funds.
Elsewhere, CNBC quotes the US Federal Health Officials while saying, “Coronavirus vaccine distribution has been slower than U.S. officials hoped.” Also propelling the virus woes are chatters over a widespread activity restriction wave in the UK.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures look for a clear direction below 3,700 after Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed for Wednesday.
Moving on, Brexit headlines will be the key for immediate market moves while news concerning US stimulus, China and virus may also try to entertain traders.
Technical analysis
Not only the failures to cross 100-day SMA, at $1,899 now, but a short-term rising wedge formation on the daily chart also keeps the gold sellers hopeful. Though, a clear downside break of $1,864 becomes necessary to strengthen the bearish bias.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1872.26
|Today Daily Change
|10.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58%
|Today daily open
|1861.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.99
|Daily SMA50
|1869.64
|Daily SMA100
|1902.74
|Daily SMA200
|1818.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1859
|Previous Weekly High
|1896.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1819.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1868.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1874.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1852.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1842.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1877.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1893.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1902.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600
Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.
GBP/USD deal or no deal?
Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump
Gold eases from the day’s top to $1,872 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four.
Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level
Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.