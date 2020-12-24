Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces two key hurdles en-route $1900 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding the higher amidst persistent downbeat mood seen around the US dollar, as the optimism over an imminent Brexit deal dents greenback’s safe-haven appeal. Additionally, expectations of a US stimulus deal continue to bode well for the metal, as markets ignored President Donald Trump’s call to amend a $900bn covid relief bill.
Pre-Christmas light trading is likely to persist, which could exaggerate the price movements. How is gold positioned on the charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair is challenging a key barrier at $1880, which is the convergence of the previous day high and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Acceptance above the latter could open doors towards the next major resistance at $1890, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
The intersection of the previous week high and the psychological magnet near $1898-1900 will be next on the buyers’ radars.
Further north, $1902 could challenge the bulls’ commitment. That level is the SMA100 one-day.
Alternatively, any retracement could meet strong demand at $1875, where the SMA5 four-hour coincides with the previous low four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
The next cushion awaits at $1869, the confluence of the SMA50 one-day and SMA10 four-hour.
The bears need a sustained break below $1866 to unleash additional downside. At that point a dense cluster of support levels is stacked up, comprising of Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA50 four-hour.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3600 amid Brexit optimism. The UK Parliament is said to approve a Brexit deal on Dec 30, according to media reports. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle. An official announcement is awaited.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to probe the upper band of Thursday’s trading range so far, as the $1900 barrier remains in sight amid a favorable technical setup in the near-term.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.