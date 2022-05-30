Gold Price Analysis: XAUUSD eyes last week’s highs, $1,900 level after 21/200 DMAs offer strong support

- Gold Price traded with upside on Monday as the US dollar continued to fade despite holiday-thinned trading conditions.
- XAUUSD was last changing hands near $1,860 and eyeing recent highs having found decent support at its 21 and 200 DMAs.
- Should market participants continue to pare Fed tightening bets, gold could reclaim $1,900, even if risk appetite also rebounds.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) is trading with an upside bias in quiet, US holiday-thinned trade and eyeing a test of last week’s highs around $1,870 per troy ounce. At current levels around $1,860, XAUUSD is about 0.4% higher, having found support earlier in the session at the 21-Day Moving Average (at $1,849.25) and amid continued technical buying after spot prices found solid support at the 200 DMA (at $1,840) last week.
Gold’s advances on Monday come despite a positive tone to global macro trade and are being driven by a continued weakening to fresh monthly lows in the US dollar. In wake of US Consumer Price Inflation data released earlier in the month and Core PCE inflation data released last week, market participants have become less worried about inflation in the US and, as a result, Fed tightening bets have seen a modest pullback (i.e. for H2 2022 and 2023).
US bond markets are closed on Monday, but price action in gold and USD markets suggests that yields will probably open the week lower, a continuation of the weakening trend that has, in tandem with the recent weakening of the US dollar, boosted XAUUSD by over 4.0% from sub-$1,790 mid-month lows. US data will be in focus this week with various tier one releases including the May ISM Manufacturing PMI survey and official May labour market report all out later in the week.
Analysts argued that should the trends of easing US inflation fears, easing Fed tightening bets and subsequently, more downside in US yields and the buck continue, that could be a bullish medium-term driver for gold, even if it also boosts risk appetite (i.e. US equities). With XAUUSD having found such strong support at its 21 and 200 DMAs, the outlook for further upside towards the 50 DMA near $1,900 looks good.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1853.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1853.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.73
|Daily SMA50
|1900.7
|Daily SMA100
|1886.9
|Daily SMA200
|1839.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1862.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1856.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1853.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1847.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1861.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1868.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains around 1.0770
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh May monthly high of 1.0780, despite German inflation soaring to a multi-decade high of 7.9% in the month. US markets will remain closed on Monday, but action is granted throughout the week.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2650, paring some of its gains
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, paring back gains despite the risk-on market mood. The US dollar remains on the back foot alongside the yields amid easing hopes for aggressive Fed tightening later this year. Liquidity is thinner due to a US holiday.
Battle lines well-defined for gold amid light trading
Gold Price is giving a part of its early gains but appears supported amid holiday-thinned market conditions. The US dollar is seeing a dip-buying demand, despite the risk-on trading on global stocks.
Can Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price pump back to $30?
LUNA 2.0 price has crashed 88% after reaching an all-time high at $30 on Saturday right after the launch. Despite the recent mishap, Terra has a chance at rallying 185% due to mean reversion
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!