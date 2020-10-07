Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1860 support on acceptance below $1875 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wound after Tuesday’s 2% drop, fuelled by the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar after US President Donald Trump abandoned $2.4 trillion fiscal stimulus negotiations. On prospects of no stimulus deal ahead of the US elections, the risk sentiment took a huge hit, as gold tumbled alongside stocks.
Somewhat hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers further exacerbated the pain in the metal. Looking ahead, gold traders await fresh stimulus news and FOMC minutes for fresh impetus. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at how gold is positioned on the charts.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that Gold is battling significant resistance at $1883, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and Bollinger Band 15-minutes Upper.
The next cap for the buyers is aligned at $1886, the intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and SMA10 one-day.
A break above which, the metal will confront a dense cluster of resistance levels between $1890-93 before it reaches the $1897 level, which is the SMA5 one-day.
Further north, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and SMA100 on 15-minutes at $1901 will be tested en route robust resistance at $1904.
That level is the convergence of the SMA50 one-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and 38.2% one-month
On the flip side, a failure to hold onto the critical support at $1875, the meeting point of the previous day low, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and Bollinger Band 15-minutes Lower, could trigger a sharp drop towards the next relevant downside target of $1860 – where the pivot point one-week S1 and SMA100 one-day coincide.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.