US Dollar strengthens across the board after US economic data.

Gold accelerates bearish correction after a four-day positive streak.

US yields break to the upside, Wall Street turns negative.

Gold Prices are falling by more than 1% on Thursday, retreating from the highest level since mid-June on the back of a stronger US Dollar and surging Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD printed a fresh two-day low at $1,831/oz.

Dollar wakes up after data, before NFP

Gold was already trading lower on Thursday when economic data from the US strengthened the US Dollar and triggered a sell-off in Treasury bonds. The ADP employment report showed an increase in private payrolls by 235K above the 150K of market consensus. Initial Jobless Claims dropped more than expected to 204K, the lowest since September.

Markets reacted to the economic figures, after holding quiet following the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. The DXY jumped to 104.96, the highest level in three weeks while US bonds tumbled. The US 10-year yield rose from 3.70% to 3.76% while the 2-year jumped from 4.39% to 4.48%, the highest level since late November.

The yellow metal broke decisively under $1,850 and tumbled to $1,831. It is hovering around $1,835 after Wall Street negative opening. The Dow Jones is falling by 0.75% and the Nasdaq drops by 0.79%.

XAU/USD looks vulnerable for the moment but losses seem limited while above the $1,830 area. The mentioned zone is a strong support that if broken should open the doors to another leg lower. On the upside, a recovery above $1,850 would change the intraday outlook to positive.

Technical levels