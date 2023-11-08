Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extending declines into $1,950

- Spot Gold is heading into fresh lows on Wednesday, testing $1,950.
- Precious metals are getting pushed back as investor hopes for a dovish Fed ease.
- US Treasuries remain on the soft side, easing back to 4.5% after hitting 4.615%.
XAU/USD is testing into chart space around the $1,950 price level, and Gold is seeing downside pressure as markets readjust their expectations of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) willingness to ease back interest rates.
US Treasury yields remain elevated, but have eased off recent spikes into decade-plus highs, cutting off a major bullish pipeline for Spot Gold prices.
Last week saw a significant uptick in expectations that the Fed would get pushed further towards beginning a rate-cutting cycle, but investors have been forced to rebalance their expectations this week as Fed officials talk down chances of "sooner rather than later" rate cuts.
Many now expect rate cuts to begin sometime next year, and markets are being forced to adjust their hopes and expectations.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Gold's extension into three straight declining days is sending the XAU/USD back towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently near $1,935.
Recent momentum in the Spot Gold chart has left both a lower low and a higher high acting as technical boundaries for trend momentum; the near-term technical ceiling sits at $2,009 while the floor on any bearish continuations will eventually need to clear $1,810.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1954.31
|Today Daily Change
|-14.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1968.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1961.15
|Daily SMA50
|1922.73
|Daily SMA100
|1926.45
|Daily SMA200
|1934.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1978.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1956.73
|Previous Weekly High
|2007.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.9
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1965.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1970.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1957.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1946.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1935.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1979.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2001.71
