Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from two-week tops, flat-lined above $1860 level

- Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over two-week tops, around the $1872 region.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal.
- Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus might attract some dip-buying and help limit the downside.
Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to over two-week tops and was last seen trading just above the $1860 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
The precious metal gained some traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and built on the overnight solid intraday rebound of around $50 from the vicinity of the $1820 region. The uptick marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was supported by a softer risk tone, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
Despite the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, worries around the continuous surge in new cases weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, which capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid expectations that US lawmakers will agree to an emergency coronavirus stimulus plan. Hence, a subsequent pullback to the $1855-53 region might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal amid absent market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.96
|Today Daily Change
|-1.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1863.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.46
|Daily SMA50
|1879.04
|Daily SMA100
|1911.45
|Daily SMA200
|1805.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1822.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1834.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1898.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.39
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.