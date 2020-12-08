Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from two-week tops, flat-lined above $1860 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over two-week tops, around the $1872 region.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal.
  • Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus might attract some dip-buying and help limit the downside.

Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to over two-week tops and was last seen trading just above the $1860 level, nearly unchanged for the day.

The precious metal gained some traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and built on the overnight solid intraday rebound of around $50 from the vicinity of the $1820 region. The uptick marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was supported by a softer risk tone, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Despite the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, worries around the continuous surge in new cases weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, which capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid expectations that US lawmakers will agree to an emergency coronavirus stimulus plan. Hence, a subsequent pullback to the $1855-53 region might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the non-yielding yellow metal amid absent market-moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1861.96
Today Daily Change -1.96
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1863.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1844.46
Daily SMA50 1879.04
Daily SMA100 1911.45
Daily SMA200 1805.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1868.64
Previous Daily Low 1822.22
Previous Weekly High 1848.3
Previous Weekly Low 1764.6
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1850.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1834.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1805.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 1898.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

