Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards

- XAU/USD negative momentum intact after being unable to recover $1,950.
- A stronger US dollar and falling equity prices weigh on gold.
Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week. It then bounced to the upside, and currently trades at $1,925, still under pressure.
In Wall Street, main indexes are falling sharply. The Dow Jones drops 2.0% and the Nasdaq 4.10%. Techs are leading the sell-off. The yen, the Swiss franc and the dollar benefit but gold remained under pressure.
Negative outlook for gold
The price of XAU/USD is approaching the lower bottom of the recent range. Over the last three weeks is has been able to find support between $1,905 and $1,910; the mentioned zone appears to be poised to be challenged in the near-term.
If gold managed to remain above, it could bounce back toward $1,950 initially and then to the $2,000. A break lower could trigger more losses, with an initial target at the August low at $1,860.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1924.8
|Today Daily Change
|-17.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89
|Today daily open
|1942.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1962.01
|Daily SMA50
|1896.66
|Daily SMA100
|1808.04
|Daily SMA200
|1686.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1948.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2006.7
