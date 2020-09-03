Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • XAU/USD negative momentum intact after being unable to recover $1,950.
  • A stronger US dollar and falling equity prices weigh on gold.

Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week. It then bounced to the upside, and currently trades at $1,925, still under pressure.

In Wall Street, main indexes are falling sharply. The Dow Jones drops 2.0% and the Nasdaq 4.10%. Techs are leading the sell-off. The yen, the Swiss franc and the dollar benefit but gold remained under pressure.

Negative outlook for gold

The price of XAU/USD is approaching the lower bottom of the recent range. Over the last three weeks is has been able to find support between $1,905 and $1,910; the mentioned zone appears to be poised to be challenged in the near-term.

If gold managed to remain above, it could bounce back toward $1,950 initially and then to the $2,000. A break lower could trigger more losses, with an initial target at the August low at $1,860.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1924.8
Today Daily Change -17.36
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 1942.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1962.01
Daily SMA50 1896.66
Daily SMA100 1808.04
Daily SMA200 1686.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1973.34
Previous Daily Low 1932.73
Previous Weekly High 1976.79
Previous Weekly Low 1902.76
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1948.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1957.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 1925.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 1908.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1966.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 1990.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 2006.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

