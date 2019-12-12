Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops hard as Trump gets upbeat on trade deal

Gold drops sharply as President Trump sees a trade deal sooner rather than later.

XAU/USD is likely trapped in range in the 1480-1455 zone in the medium term.

Gold daily chart

Gold rejected one-month high while near the 100-day SMA as President Trump tweeted: “Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!”. The comment triggered a risk-on market with equities jumping and the Japanese yen selling off.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD sharply rejected the 1485/80 resistance zone. The price is now hovering just above the 1465 support level near the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. At this stage, the market seems to be trapped in a range between the 1480 and 1455 levels.

Additional key levels