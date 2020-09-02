Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Stronger US dollar weighs on gold prices, DXY at five-day highs.
  • XAU/USD could be headed toward $1930 and to test $1900.

Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.

As of writing, XAU/USD trades near the lows, under pressure as the US dollar holds onto gains versus European majors. The DXY is rising for the second day in a row, hovering above 92.70 and staging an important recovery after falling 30 hours ago to 91.70, the lowest level in two years.

The key driver in gold’s slide is the stronger dollar and takes places despite lower US yields and higher equity prices. The risk-on mood is not stopping the dollar from rising across the board.

Correction with more legs to go

On Tuesday, XAU/USD finished marginally higher and far from the top, suggesting some exhaustion. It failed to remain above the 20-day moving average and also above the $1,970 area. The current slide if extends will likely challenge the $1,900 zone. A daily close below $1,900 should clear the way for a test of the August low.

On the upside, a close well above $1,975 should be a positive development for gold, suggesting more gains to $2,000 and toward the resistance area at $2,015.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1944.1
Today Daily Change -26.10
Today Daily Change % -1.32
Today daily open 1970.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1966.84
Daily SMA50 1893.03
Daily SMA100 1805.78
Daily SMA200 1683.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1992.42
Previous Daily Low 1963.36
Previous Weekly High 1976.79
Previous Weekly Low 1902.76
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1981.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1974.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1958.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 1946.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1929.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1987.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 2004.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 2016.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

