Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops back to $1720 amid risk-on rally in equities

- XAU bears fight back control in European trading.
- Risk-on rally in equities offsets broad USD weakness.
- Next of relevance remains US economic releases.
Gold (XAU/USD) reverses its Asian bounce to near 1732 levels and falls back into the red zone in the European session, having hit a new three-day low of 1720.83 in the last minutes.
At the time of writing, the spot loses 0.28% to 1722.53, undermined by the risk-on rally in the global equity markets. The latest downtick in the yellow metal could be likely associated with the firmer opening on the European indices, with the pan-European benchmark, the Euro Stoxx posting 1% opening gains.
The increased expectations of additional global stimulus measures combined with the optimism over the prospects of a faster economic recovery are pushing the world equities to three-month highs at the expense of the safe-havens such as Gold and US dollar.
The Japanese government is debated a second coronavirus stimulus package while the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to announce an additional ~EUR500 billion bond-buying when it meets on Thursday.
Despite the ongoing downside bias, the alarming political scenario in the US amid escalating riots in the cities and looming concerns over the virus-induced economic costs will continue to offer some reprieve to the bulls.
Meanwhile, the medium-term bullish bias remains intact in the metal so long as it holds above the critical 1700 figure. Further, in evidence of investors’ confidence in the safe-haven, Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday.
Gold: Technical levels to watch
With the renewed weakness, immediate support is seen at 1712.96 (May 29 low). A break below which the 1700 mark will be tested. Alternatively, the next resistances are aligned at 1732.10 (daily high), 1740 (round number) and 1745.12 (June 2 high).
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1722.53
|Today Daily Change
|-5.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1727.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.31
|Daily SMA50
|1693.04
|Daily SMA100
|1637.99
|Daily SMA200
|1567.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.12 amid risk-on mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. Services PMIs from both sides of the pond and ADP's jobs report are both eyed.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, UK Services PMI in focus
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI is set to confirm weakness in the sector.
Forex Today: US unrest? Stocks remain restless, extend surge, dollar dives to new lows, top NFP hints eyed
Large protests continue in the US, albeit with a quieter nature. Markets are focusing on stimulus, with stocks extending the gradual gains and the safe-haven dollar further falling. A busy day awaits traders with two Non-Farm Payrolls hints, the BOC decision, and additional data.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.