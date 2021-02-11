Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound

- Metals failed to break higher and weaken as the DXY rebounds.
- Gold approaching support area around $1830/35.
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Since Tuesday’s US session, the area around $1830/35 has been a key support. A break lower could trigger more volatility and more losses. It is also a level that could favor a rebound.
The move lower took place amid a US dollar recovery on a quiet session in the FX market. The DXY erases losses and is back at 90.40 after testing the weekly low. In Wall Street stocks are mixed. The Dow Jones drops 0.04% and the Nasdaq gains by 0.44%. Economic data from the US came in below consensus with jobless claims falling less than expected.
US bond yields are moving higher supporting the dollar and probably keeping metal with the upside limited. The US 10-year yield rose to 1.15%. XAG/USD is off lows, after being unable to break the $27.30 strong resistance.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.12
|Today Daily Change
|-1.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1842.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.87
|Daily SMA50
|1859.87
|Daily SMA100
|1870.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1822.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
