Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

- XAU/USD stages strong rebound on Tuesday, advances beyond $1,700.
- Next key resistance for gold is located at $1,720.
- Sellers could look to recapture control if gold drops below $1,700.
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure. As of writing, gold was trading at $1,716, gaining nearly 2% on a daily basis.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart move above 30 on Tuesday but remains below 50, suggesting that the daily rally is a technical correction of the latest drop.
On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the February-March drop, daily high). A daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains toward the next Fibonacci resistance (38.2%) at $1,745 ahead of $1,760 (20-day SMA).
On the other hand, sellers could look to retake the control of gold is the price drops below $1,700 (psychological level) and target $1,680 (March 8 low) afterwards.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1715.56
|Today Daily Change
|34.96
|Today Daily Change %
|2.08
|Today daily open
|1680.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1771.56
|Daily SMA50
|1825.29
|Daily SMA100
|1846.36
|Daily SMA200
|1859.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1714.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1676.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1691.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1666.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1653.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1629.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1704.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1741.77
