Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD stages strong rebound on Tuesday, advances beyond $1,700.
  • Next key resistance for gold is located at $1,720.
  • Sellers could look to recapture control if gold drops below $1,700.

The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure. As of writing, gold was trading at $1,716, gaining nearly 2% on a daily basis.

Gold technical outlook

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart move above 30 on Tuesday but remains below 50, suggesting that the daily rally is a technical correction of the latest drop. 

On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the February-March drop, daily high). A daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains toward the next Fibonacci resistance (38.2%) at $1,745 ahead of $1,760 (20-day SMA).

On the other hand, sellers could look to retake the control of gold is the price drops below $1,700 (psychological level) and target $1,680 (March 8 low) afterwards.

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1715.56
Today Daily Change 34.96
Today Daily Change % 2.08
Today daily open 1680.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1771.56
Daily SMA50 1825.29
Daily SMA100 1846.36
Daily SMA200 1859.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1714.32
Previous Daily Low 1676.87
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1691.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 1666.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 1653.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1629.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 1704.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 1728.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1741.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

