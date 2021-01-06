Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area

- Gold witnessed some profit-taking from two-month tops amid a modest USD rebound.
- Disappointing ADP report capped the attempted USD recovery and helped limit losses.
- Market participants look forward to the FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold extended its retracement slide from near two-month tops and refreshed daily lows, around the $1925 region during the early North American session.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the $1960-65 congestion zone. The mentioned region coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $2075-$1764 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
A modest US dollar rebound from two-and-half-year turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. The attempted USD recovery lacked any follow-through amid increasing bets on a Democratic victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
A 'blue wave' will allow the incoming President Joe Biden to pursue his preferred economic policies, including additional stimulus measures and infrastructure spending. This, along with speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period, kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's disappointing US ADP report also did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The monthly data published this Wednesday showed that employment in the US private sector decreased by 123K in December. The reading worse than November's reading of 304K and also missed expectations by a big margin.
Apart from this, the prospect of tighter regulations on technology mega-caps triggered a selloff in Nasdaq futures – which plunged nearly 2% in early premarket trading on Wednesday. This was seen as another factor that might lend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit any further losses, at least for now.
Moving ahead, the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes will be closely scrutinized for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook. This, in turn, would play a dominant role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.03
|Today Daily Change
|-16.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|1949.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1876.65
|Daily SMA50
|1867.81
|Daily SMA100
|1893.66
|Daily SMA200
|1834.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1953.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1934.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1945.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1941.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1926.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1919.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1956.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1964.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has fallen to around 1.23, off the highest since 2018 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Earlier, the greenback dropped on Democrats pull ahead in Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report showed a loss of 123,000 jobs.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 as the dollar gains some ground
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36, reversing its gains. Earlier, the dollar dropped as Democrats pulled ahead in Georgia. The US ADP jobs report missed estimates. and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area
Gold extended its retracement slide from near two-month tops and refreshed daily lows, around the $1925 region during the early North American session.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.