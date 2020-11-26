Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidating at four-month lows near $1,800

- XAU/USD remains flat above $1,800 after a $70 decline on the week.
- Gold's upside attempt remain capped at $1,815.
- Bullion is hovering above important support at $1,795.
Gold futures have remained practically flat between $1,800 and $1,810 for the second consecutive day on a thin market session amid the US Thanksgiving holiday. The yellow metal is on a consolidative mood after having lost about $70/oz this week.
Gold ticks up on US dollar weakness
Gold prices appreciated on early trading as the US dollar hit fresh multi-month lows against a basket of the most traded currencies following the release of FOMC minutes on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve hinted at the possibility of increasing the monetary stimulus at December’s meeting, which added negative pressure on the US dollar.
Upside attempts, however, have been capped below $1,815 again on Thursday. The moderate risk aversion, with the investors shifting their focus from the progress on the COVID-19 vaccines to the reality of the spreading pandemic and prospects of long-lasting lockdowns has supported the safe-haven US dollar, weighing on demand for gold.
XAU/USD: hovering above important support at $1,795
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD is attempting to set a bottom above key support at $1,795 (mid-July lows and 200-day SMA) below next areas of interest are $1,760, the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the March – July rally and $1,700 (June 15 lows).
On the upside, the pair should break $1,815 (November 25 high) and extend beyond $1,850 to shrug off downside pressure and open the path towards $1,900 and $1,910 psychological level and 100-day SMA.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1809.1
|Today Daily Change
|2.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1806.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.54
|Daily SMA50
|1891.48
|Daily SMA100
|1910.36
|Daily SMA200
|1797.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1801.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1807.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1792.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retains gains, lacks follow-through
The AUD/USD pair has spent the day consolidating gains above 0.7360 but was unable to find a catalyst to extend its advance.
EUR/USD could still retest the year high at 1.2011
EUR/USD has reached a higher high for the month, at 1.1940. German data put a cap to the advance, but the dollar’s weakness keeps the risk skewed to the upside.
Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount
The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.
Neo Price Prediction: NEO could bottom out at $15 if sell orders continue piling up
Neo is currently trading at $16.21 after a significant 27% decline from the high at $21.82. The entire cryptocurrency market plummeted in the past 24 hours, and altcoins suffered the most.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!