Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the recovery below $1730

- XAU bulls remain capped by $1730 – a tough nut to crack
- US dollar stalls decline, as risk tone remains tepid in early Asia.
- Gold awaits the US Continuing Jobless Claims for next direction.
Having faced resistance once again above the 1730 level, Gold (XAU/USD) is ranging in a $5 tight band so far this Thursday’s Asian trading.
The XAU bulls are consolidating the recovery from Wednesday’s low of 1712.76, awaiting fresh impetus from the sentiment on the global markets and US Jobless Claims data.
On Wednesday, the price dropped more than $15 in less than an hour after the market mood in Europe turned sour and lifted the haven bids for the greenback across the board. It was more to do with the looming concerns over the second-wave of coronavirus in the US and China.
The yellow metal staged a solid comeback in the NA session after the risk trading chopped around amid mixed clues, US virus spread and Fed Chair Powell’s dire economic outlook.
Gold: Technical levels to consider
Bulls aim to regain the 1730 barrier going forward. A sustained breakthrough the latter could open doors for the horizontal resistance near 1735. To the downside, the next support is seen at 1720, below which Wednesday’s low of 1712.76 could be tested.
Gold additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.70
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1727.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.72
|Daily SMA50
|1712.54
|Daily SMA100
|1653.49
|Daily SMA200
|1576.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1732.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1716.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1741.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.02
