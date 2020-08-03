Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

- XAU bulls-bear tug-of-war seen in the European session.
- Technicals point to neutral to bearish bias in the near-term.
- A bunch of healthy support levels to limit the corrective declines.
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
The intensifying coronavirus spread worldwide combined with the nervousness concerning US fiscal deadlock propped up the safe-haven demand for gold while the greenback stalled its recovery mode.
The spot, quickly retraced the upside and fell as low as $1970 before finding fresh bids above the latter, where it now wavers. The US dollar remains bid heading into the critical US Manufacturing PMI reports from both Market and ISM. Therefore, the XAU traders remain in a wait-and-see mode for now.
From a near-term technical perspective, the price has charted a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart, although the bears appear to lack follow-through. The hourly RSI has turned flat and trades at the midline.
The spot hovers below the horizontal 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $1775. The next cushion is aligned at the 50-HMA of $1967.
Sellers will look for entries below the 100-HMA barrier at $1960, which will be a tough nut to crack for them.
On the flip side, the bulls need to regain the 21-HMA for the further upside. The next resistance awaits the previous record high of $1984.80.
The bulls need a convincing break above the all-time-highs of $1988 to conquer the critical $2000 level.
Gold: Hourly chart
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1973.40
|Today Daily Change
|-2.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1976.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1857.38
|Daily SMA50
|1785.18
|Daily SMA100
|1724.31
|Daily SMA200
|1629.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1984.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1955.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1984.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1900
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1973.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1966.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1959.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1942.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1929.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1988.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2001.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2018.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
