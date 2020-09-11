Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level

- Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday.
- A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status.
- The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit any losses.
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1945 region.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the last trading day of the week. The prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and helped limit the downside.
The greenback remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Friday and was being weighed down by the political deadlock over the US fiscal stimulus measures. Democrats on Thursday voted to block a Republican bill, providing around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, on grounds that the package was far lower than what they have been pushing for.
However, a strong rebound in the US equity futures undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets and kept a lid on any positive move for the precious metal. This comes on the back of the recent range-bound trading action and the overnight pullback from over one-week tops, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures for August, due later during the early North American session. That data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the commodity and produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1945.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1947.59
|Daily SMA50
|1916.35
|Daily SMA100
|1821.95
|Daily SMA200
|1700.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1941.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1956.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1935.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1925.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1960.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1976.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1985.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair was seen hovering near daily tops, above mid-1.1800s ahead of the important macro data. The pair awaits the US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD finds support ahead of 200-DMA and stages a goodish recovery from multi-week lows. The prevalent USD selling bias prompted some short-covering move amid oversold conditions. The attempted bounce runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday. A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit any losses.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI Price Analysis: Teasing head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H chart
The choppy trading in WTI (futures on Nymex) over the few days has carved out a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly sticks.