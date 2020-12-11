Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a range around $1835 region

- The optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine exerted some pressure on the safe-haven gold.
- Stalled US fiscal stimulus talks, Brexit uncertainties extended support and helped limit the downside.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Friday and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, around the $1835 region through the early European session.
The optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery and undermined the precious metal's safe-haven demand. In the latest development, the US authorities voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
However, a combination of factors extended some support and helped limit any deeper losses for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being. Thursday's disappointing release of US Initial Jobless Claims added to market worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases.
Adding to this, the uncertainty over the latest US fiscal stimulus measures and post-Brexit trade talks weighed on investors' sentiment. This, along with the prevalent strong bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, further held traders from placing any bearish bets around the dollar-denominated commodity.
It is worth reporting that the US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday but have been struggling to hammer out an agreement on the proposed relief package. On the other hand, a key summit between the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without any apparent progress.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from multi-month lows has already run out of the steam and positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US macro data for some short-term trading impetus.
Friday's US economic docket features the releases of Producer Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data, along with the US stimulus headlines, might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could further produce some short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.81
|Today Daily Change
|-1.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1835.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1841.06
|Daily SMA50
|1876.13
|Daily SMA100
|1910.88
|Daily SMA200
|1808.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1850.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1841.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1847.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1859.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1868.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.