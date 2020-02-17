Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades flat near $1580/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is consolidating gains on the first day of the week. 
  • Buyers' targets can be located near the 1590.05 and 1595.00 price levels.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Gold is evolving in a bull channel as bulls remain in control.
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is trading above the 1576.75 support and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. As buyers are in control the market can try to climb to the 1590.05 and 1595.00 price levels. On the flip side, pullbacks down may find support near the 1576.88, 1571.94 and 1565.36 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 
Resistance: 1586.75, 1590.05, 1595.00
Support: 1576.88, 1571.94, 1565.36
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1580.95
Today Daily Change -1.67
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1582.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1569.95
Daily SMA50 1536.68
Daily SMA100 1509.2
Daily SMA200 1466.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1584.36
Previous Daily Low 1573.14
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1580.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1577.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 1575.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1568.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 1564.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 1586.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 1591.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1598.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks

GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks

GBP/USD is retreating toward 1.30 after UK PM Johnson said that he is "not seeking anything special from the EU" in upcoming talks. France's foreign minister said both sides could "rip off each other."

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns

EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. 

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market

Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market

The Bitcoin Dominance chart hits key supports and bounces, impacting the crypto market. Price drops can be seen as buying opportunities, patience comes into play.

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

