Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates bounce off $1,855 amid an easy session

- Gold prices seesaw in a choppy range between $1,875 and $1,885 following its corrective recovery from $1,855.
- US Congress votes on the much-awaited aid package, vaccine manufacturers, regulatory bodies tame fears from the new strain of covid.
- Brexit talks also inch closer to solving the key hurdle but nothing is confirmed yet.
Gold prices waver around $1,880 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal recovers the previous day’s losses while keeping bounce off $1,855 in the $10 range. Although optimism concerning the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and the new variant of the virus favor the bulls, uncertainty over Brexit and a light calendar keep the gold bears hopeful.
Risks dwindle amid light trading…
With the mixed signals concerning Brexit and no major updates on the fresh version of covid, not to forget cautious sentiment ahead of the formal announcement on the US COVID-19 aid package, trading sentiment stays directionless, mostly downbeat, off-late.
US Congress members are currently voting on the $900 billion aid package, as well as the $1.4 trillion omnibus government spending bill, with most policymakers favoring the smooth passage. Elsewhere, Moderna follows BioNtech’s optimism towards taming the recently found version of the covid in the UK. However, fears of a national lockdown in Britain, as well as nearly 40 countries’ ban on the UK travels, probe the risk-on mood.
Brexit talks are finally reaching towards the solution of fisheries with the early signals from the MNI saying, “The UK has moved a long way towards EU demands on fisheries, improving the prospects of a trade deal, although Brussels is expected to hold out for further concessions, according to sources in touch with both sides of the negotiations.”
Market mood worsened at the week’s start amid fears of the virus resurgence and no-deal Brexit but comments from the European Medicines Agency suggesting that there’s no evidence that the just developed vaccines won’t work with the new coronavirus variant tamed the bears. Also on the positive side was UK PM Boris Johnson’s readiness for the eleventh-hour effort for Brexit.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures wobble around 3,700 whereas Japan’s Nikkei drops 0.30% by press time.
Moving on, gold traders will keep their eyes on the US stimulus headlines for immediate direction while any more negatives from the UK, concerning the virus or Brexit, can recall the bears.
Technical analysis
Gold traders struggle for a clear direction between 50-day and 100-day SMA, respectively around $1,870 and $1,902. Also acting as the key upside barrier is the falling trend line from August 07, at $1,915 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7582
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7465
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7252
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressured below 0.76 amid strong Aussie Retail Sales, US stimulus voted
AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.76 despite the upbeat Australian November’s Retail Sales. Trading sentiment stays tepid amid an easy session and virus updates. US House votes to pass the covid relief aid package. US Final GDP, risk catalysts in focus.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3400 with eyes on three-month-old support line
GBP/USD drops to the fresh low of the day, extending losses below 5-day SMA. Lower high formation since last Thursday, US dollar gains keep sellers hopeful. tTe early November high near 1.3315 is likely returning to the chart.
Gold consolidates bounce off $1,855 amid an easy session
Gold prices seesaw in a choppy range between $1,875 and $1,885 following its corrective recovery from $1,855. US Congress votes on the much-awaited aid package, vaccine manufacturers, regulatory bodies tame fears from the new strain of covid.
How the US Dollar could trade this holiday week
The second to last week of December kicked off with losses in currencies and equities. Year-end flows will affect how currencies trade over the next two weeks. 2020 was marked by broad-based US dollar weakness and equity market gains.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.