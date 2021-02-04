Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below $1800

- Thursday was not a good day for gold, with XAU/USD posting its largest drop since 8 January.
Thursday was not a good day for gold; spot gold prices (XAU/USD) posted their largest drop since 8 January to fall from the $1830s to as low as $1785, a drop of over 2% on the day, the first time the precious metal had slipped beneath this psychological level since November 2020. At present, XAU/USD trades marginally above those earlier lows in the mid-$1790s. The 18 January low at $1802.95 will likely offer some resistance should the precious metal manage to reclaim $1800.
Gold bulls fade
Current market conditions have not been favourable for gold; the US dollar (to which gold and other precious metals typically have a negative correlation) has been rallying for most of the week. US equity markets and crude oil have also been firmly on the front foot all week (strength in these risk assets is typically not great for safe-haven gold). Meanwhile, real yields have been going sideways and the US yield curve has been steepening (typically falling real yields are needed to pump gold prices higher).
Granted, inflation expectations have risen, which would typically be a gold positive, but this move higher seems to be being driven by strong US data, US stimulus optimism and pandemic optimism, all of which seems to suggest that the market might have already seen the Fed reach peak dovishness. If all of these positives lead the Fed to start tightening monetary policy a little earlier than expected, real yields will rise and gold could be hammered. Fears such as these appear to be keeping precious metals on the defensive for now.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794.12
|Today Daily Change
|-38.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.12
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
