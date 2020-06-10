Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to small gains near $1,720 ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory.
  • Major European equity indexes post modest losses on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index remains depressed as focus shifts to FOMC's policy announcements.

The XAU/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory and rose $30 during that period. With the trading action turning subdued on Wednesday, the pair is staying relatively quiet and posting modest gains around $1,720.

The selling pressure surrounding the global major equity indexes allowed the precious metal to find demand as a safe-haven. On Wednesday, European stock indices are down between 0.5% and 0.9%, suggesting that investors continue to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. Furthermore, the S&P 500 futures are losing 0.22% to point out to a negative opening in Wall Street.

Focus shifts to FOMC

Meanwhile, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields caused the greenback to weaken against its rivals and provided an additional boost to XAU/USD.

Ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcements, the US Dollar Index is down 0.14% on the day at 96.25. Additionally, the US economic docket will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, which are likely to be ignored by the market participants.

Previewing the FOMC event, “despite the gloomy economic figures from the last couple of months, the focus shifted to economic recoveries," FXStreet's Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik said. "It will be the speed of this last in the eyes of the FOMC that will move the market. Further rallies in Wall Street on an optimistic outlook, will likely keep the greenback under pressure.”

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1718.6
Today Daily Change 4.02
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1714.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.66
Daily SMA50 1700.76
Daily SMA100 1645.35
Daily SMA200 1571.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1720.86
Previous Daily Low 1692.33
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1709.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1703.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 1697.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 1680.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1669.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1726.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

