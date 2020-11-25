Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest recovery gains, bearish bias remains

- Gold staged a modest recovery from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
- The attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Gold found decent support just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1800 mark and staged a modest bounce on Wednesday. The precious metal was last seen trading with modest gains near the $1810, up around 0.26% for the day.
A modest pullback in the US equity futures turned out to be a key factor that prompted some short-covering near a technically significant moving average. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
The XAU/USD on Tuesday broke through a horizontal support near the $1850-48 region. A subsequent fall below the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1451-$2075 positive move and descending channel support confirmed a fresh bearish breakdown.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory. This further adds credence to the negative outlook and supports prospects for additional weakness.
However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $1795 region (200-DMA) before positioning for any further depreciating move. The yellow metal might then accelerate the slide towards 50% Fibo. level, around the $1760 region.
On the flip side, the channel support breakpoint, around the $1820 area, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $1835 area (38.2% Fibo.).
XAU/USD daily chart
Technial levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1812.65
|Today Daily Change
|5.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1807.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1881.05
|Daily SMA50
|1894.53
|Daily SMA100
|1910.39
|Daily SMA200
|1796.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1815.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1824.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1792.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
