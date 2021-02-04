Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

- Gold prices waver in a small range while trying not to follow the previous two-day fall.
- US House got the votes to fast-track President Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus.
- Upbeat data, vaccine news and an absence of market frenzy also add to the market optimism.
- Cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events, amid a light calendar, probe momentum traders.
Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events. However, the recent news concerning US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package offered extra incentives to the risk-takers, which in turn favored the bullion.
US stimulus on the way…
With the US House Democrats gaining enough votes to fast-track President Biden’s optimistic stimulus, the global market remains positive of recovery in 2021. It should be noted that a series of Fed policymakers and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also pushed for the much-awaited aid package off-late.
Read: US House has thevotes to pass budget plan, fast-tracking Biden's $1.9tln covid relief package
Upbeat developments concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, better than forecast data from the US and Europe, as well as ex-ECB President Mario Draghi’s likely Italian leadership, also contribute to the risk-on mood.
Even so, Wall Street seems to fear further trading restrictions after the latest retail rush while also portraying the pre-NFP trading lull. That said, S&P 500 Futures copies the move and wavers around 3,830 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay strong near the highest levels since December 2020.
Moving on, the “Super Thursday” from the Bank of England and further news over the US relief package, as well as covid vaccine, can entertain gold traders. However, a lack of major moves before Friday can be experienced.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below $1,830 will confirm short-term “double-top” around $1,875-76, which in turn should drag gold prices to an ascending trend line from November, near $1,817 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.39
|Today Daily Change
|1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.93
|Daily SMA100
|1874.71
|Daily SMA200
|1853.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1851.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?
With the recent risk-on mood favoring the AUD/USD buyers, strong data can extend the corrective pullback from Tuesday’s low of 0.7562. However, the upside momentum may not sustain as the latest hints from the RBA weigh on the quote.
Gold lingers close to two-week lows
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have spent the majority of Wednesday’s session on the back foot. Strength in USD and stock markets have weighed on the precious metals. But bond mark signals are more bullish; inflation expectations have been rallying.
DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.