Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices waver in a small range while trying not to follow the previous two-day fall.
  • US House got the votes to fast-track President Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus.
  • Upbeat data, vaccine news and an absence of market frenzy also add to the market optimism.
  • Cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events, amid a light calendar, probe momentum traders.

Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events. However, the recent news concerning US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package offered extra incentives to the risk-takers, which in turn favored the bullion.

US stimulus on the way…

With the US House Democrats gaining enough votes to fast-track President Biden’s optimistic stimulus, the global market remains positive of recovery in 2021. It should be noted that a series of Fed policymakers and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also pushed for the much-awaited aid package off-late.

Read: US House has thevotes to pass budget plan, fast-tracking Biden's $1.9tln covid relief package

Upbeat developments concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, better than forecast data from the US and Europe, as well as ex-ECB President Mario Draghi’s likely Italian leadership, also contribute to the risk-on mood.

Even so, Wall Street seems to fear further trading restrictions after the latest retail rush while also portraying the pre-NFP trading lull. That said, S&P 500 Futures copies the move and wavers around 3,830 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay strong near the highest levels since December 2020.

Moving on, the “Super Thursday” from the Bank of England and further news over the US relief package, as well as covid vaccine, can entertain gold traders. However, a lack of major moves before Friday can be experienced.

Technical analysis

Sustained trading below $1,830 will confirm short-term “double-top” around $1,875-76, which in turn should drag gold prices to an ascending trend line from November, near $1,817 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1834.39
Today Daily Change 1.39
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1833
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1850.78
Daily SMA50 1857.93
Daily SMA100 1874.71
Daily SMA200 1853.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1845.02
Previous Daily Low 1829.68
Previous Weekly High 1875.7
Previous Weekly Low 1831.36
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1835.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1826.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1820.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1811.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1842.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 1851.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 1857.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

With the recent risk-on mood favoring the AUD/USD buyers, strong data can extend the corrective pullback from Tuesday’s low of 0.7562. However, the upside momentum may not sustain as the latest hints from the RBA weigh on the quote.

Read more

Gold lingers close to two-week lows

Gold lingers close to two-week lows

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have spent the majority of Wednesday’s session on the back foot. Strength in USD and stock markets have weighed on the precious metals. But bond mark signals are more bullish; inflation expectations have been rallying.

Gold news

DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.

Read more

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday. 

Read more

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures