Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level

- A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the metal.
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1,732-33 region, just below the two-week tops touched earlier this Tuesday.
Following the previous day's directionless price moves, the XAU/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region. The uptick was supported by a generally softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
Apart from this, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields further drove flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors remained optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan of more than $2 trillion. This, along with rising bets for an earlier than expected Fed rate hike, further underpinned the USD.
The reflation trade has been fueling speculations for an uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed will be able to retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This should help limit any further decline for the US bond yields and further collaborate to cap gains for the XAU/USD.
There isn't any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the USD price dynamics and the US bond yields might provide some impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.62
|Today Daily Change
|4.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1728.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.2
|Daily SMA50
|1768.58
|Daily SMA100
|1813.95
|Daily SMA200
|1859.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1728.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1721.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1739.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1746.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.