Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle

- A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday.
- The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside.
- A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Gold refreshed intraday tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to clear a strong barrier near the $1,745-46 region.
Following the previous day's modest pullback, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from over two-week lows, instead edged lower during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
That said, a combination of factors kept a lid on any strong follow-through gains for the XAU/USD, at least for now. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets could hold bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets around the safe-haven commodity. This, along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, might further collaborate to cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting held on March 16-17 revealed that policymakers remained cautious about the continuing risks stemming from the pandemic. The Fed reiterated its commitment to extending monetary policy support until the recovery was more secure. Investors, however, seem convinced that a stronger economic recovery would force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.
The optimistic outlook for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic remained well supported by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations. This, along with US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan, has been fueling speculations about an uptick in US inflation. This further raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period.
This, in turn, pushed bond yields higher, which along with the upbeat US economic outlook should help limit any meaningful USD corrective slide. Even from a technical perspective, the commodity's inability to break through the $1,745-46 supply zone makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from multi-month lows.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1743.34
|Today Daily Change
|5.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1737.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1728.4
|Daily SMA50
|1764.06
|Daily SMA100
|1811.07
|Daily SMA200
|1858.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1730.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1717.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1744.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1758.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.19 after Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD is edging higher, nearing 1.19 after the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, extending the recovery, as the US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Running on parallel tracks
Initial Jobless claims forecast to dip to 680,000 in the April 2 week from 719,000. Continuing Claims should fall to 3.65 million from 3.794 million. Nonfarm Payrolls had an exceptional March and an excellent first quarter.